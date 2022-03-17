Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
