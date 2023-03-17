Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
