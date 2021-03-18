Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
