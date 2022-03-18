Temperatures will be warm Friday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
