Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
