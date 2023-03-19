Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
