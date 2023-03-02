Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted.…
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…