Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.