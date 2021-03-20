 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert