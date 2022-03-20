 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert