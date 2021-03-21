 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert