Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.