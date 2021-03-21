Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
