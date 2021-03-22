Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.