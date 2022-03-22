It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
