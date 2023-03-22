Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.