Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.