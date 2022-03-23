 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

