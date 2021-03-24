 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert