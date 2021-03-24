Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
