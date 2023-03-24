Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
