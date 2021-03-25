 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

