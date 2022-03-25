Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.