It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
