Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.