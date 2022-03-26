Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Martinsville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 57F. Winds SSW at…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Pla…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast call…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variab…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomor…