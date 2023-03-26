Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
A new study on "Allergy Capitals" from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America finds that of the 100 largest U.S. cities, Richmond ranks …
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 …