Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.