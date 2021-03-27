Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
