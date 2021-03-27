Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.