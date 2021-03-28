The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
