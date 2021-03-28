Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.