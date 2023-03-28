Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
