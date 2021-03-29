Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.