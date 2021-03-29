 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert