Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
