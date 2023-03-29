Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
A new study on "Allergy Capitals" from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America finds that of the 100 largest U.S. cities, Richmond ranks …
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today.…