Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.