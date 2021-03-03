Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter o…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Fo…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, …
This evening in Martinsville: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree …
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. 51 degrees is today's l…