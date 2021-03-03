 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert