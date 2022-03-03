Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.