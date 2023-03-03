Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
