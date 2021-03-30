Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
