Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
