Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

