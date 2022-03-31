Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
