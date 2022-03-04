Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 35F. Winds light and…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 de…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s …
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martins…