Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph.