Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

It will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.