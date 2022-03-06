 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

It will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

