Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
As Richmond is finishing its 10th warmest winter on record, a new international report released Monday updated the risks and impacts of planetary warming to people and nature.
