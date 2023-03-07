Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forec…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…