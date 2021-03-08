 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

