Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
March kicks off an active and variable weather season. Flooding, temperature swings, tornados and snowstorms are all common springtime weather events.