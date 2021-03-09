 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

