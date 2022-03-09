 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

