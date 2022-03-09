Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.