 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert