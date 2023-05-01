Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
