Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.