Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Martinsville. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

