Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.